Italian epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco has recommended that vaccinated Italians shun the unvaccinated at Christmas, saying they should not invite them to their homes for Christmas dinner.

Lopalco, who serves as a Professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the University of Pisa, stated that fully vaccinated Italians should privately enforce their own version of the country’s vaccine passport, known as the Green Pass, at Christmas gatherings.

“I call it the Green Pass for small social circles. If it is an invite from me, the unvaccinated do not enter. If I am the guest, I make sure that the guests are equipped with a Green Pass. Otherwise, I’m sorry, I’m not going,” Lopalco told Italian newspaper Corriere Dela Serra.

The academic went on to add that he felt shunning the unvaccinated would put pressure on them, saying: “In doing so, I can apply pressure, making the unvaccinated feel out of place, their presence inconvenient. A bit like what happened with the introduction of the smoking ban.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a winter lockdown leaving Briton’s facing the prospect of a lonely Christmas yet again. https://t.co/d8FYS4vwVd — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 17, 2021

Professor Lopalco predicted that lockdowns would not be seen in Italy over the Christmas period if people “behave well”, saying they should get vaccinated, keep wearing masks, and sanitise their hands while in public areas.

The issue of vaccinations at Christmas dinner was also a topic for discussion this week in Australia, a country well-known for its harsh lockdowns which are among some of the strictest in the world.

Presenters of the Sunrise programme on broadcaster 7NEWS questioned whether or not Australians should sit next to unvaccinated family members at Christmas dinner or shun them as Professor Lopalco has advised.

Many countries across the globe are grappling with how to approach the Christmas season as they face an increasing number of new Wuhan coronavirus cases and some have begun measures to restrict, or even lock down, unvaccinated residents.

In Austria, the government announced that it would be locking down all unvaccinated people earlier this week. Just days later, the regions of Salzburg and Upper Austria declared a lockdown for all residents whether they are vaccinated or not.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also refused to rule out a possible lockdown over the Christmas holidays.

Arguing For New Lockdowns, German Scientists Warn of ‘Really Terrible Christmas’ https://t.co/gkp4PteEWQ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 18, 2021