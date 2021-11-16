Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a winter lockdown leaving Briton’s facing the prospect of a lonely Christmas yet again.

In a press conference from Downing Street on Monday, Mr Johnson warned that there are “storm clouds” of rising coronavirus infections in Europe.

“A new wave of coronavirus is steadily sweeping through central Europe and is now affecting our nearest neighbours in Western Europe,” he said per i News.

“We cannot rule anything out and the most important thing people can do to prevent NPIs (non-pharmaceutical interventions) from being needed is to get the boosters.”

Mr Johnson echoed the veiled threats put forward by government ministers, that lockdown restrictions could be put back into effect if those eligible for the booster shot vaccines — which now includes everyone over the age of forty — do not take their shot.

“It would be an utter tragedy after everything we have been through if people who had done the right thing by getting double vaccinated ended up becoming seriously ill or even losing their lives because they allowed their immunity to wane by not getting their booster,” he said.

The Prime Minister had previously vowed that with the easing of lockdown restrictions over the summer, the British people could expect a “cautious, but irreversible, roadmap to freedom”. However, the government has consistently changed positions throughout the pandemic, typically in favour of more restrictions being imposed on the citizenry.

Can the PM rule out a Christmas lockdown? asks @BBCFergusWalsh "We don't see anything in the current data that leads us to think that we need to go to Plan B [restrictions]," says Boris Johnson, "but we cannot rule anything out"https://t.co/uEr5aPJX2h pic.twitter.com/24SV74AA37 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 15, 2021

Prior to last year’s Christmas season, the government had promised the people a respite from lockdowns in order for families to gather for the Christian holiday. Yet, amid pressure from the likes of ‘Professor Pantsdown‘ Neil Ferguson, Mr johnson ultimately backed down and cancelled Christmas for most of the country.

The PM has suggested, as early as June, that there could be a return to restrictions in the winter.

In September, the government outlined a potential “Plan B” for the winter months should infections of the Chinese coronavirus rise. The plan would introduce domestic vaccine passports in England for public venues such as pubs and theatres, following the example of the left-wing run local governments in Scotland and Wales.

The plan states that those with proof of recovery or a negative coronavirus test would not be eligible to apply for the health pass, which would only be reserved for those who have had at least two doses of a vaccine. It is unclear if this standard would be increased, however, as the government is reportedly planning to change the definition of fully vaccinated to mean having had three jabs.

Others, such as the chief executive for the NHS, Matthew Taylor have called on the government to prepare a “Plan C” lockdown option if mask mandates and vaccine passports do not curb the spread of the virus.

Countries across Europe have already begun enacting lockdown restrictions, including the Netherlands and Austria, which imposed lockdowns specifically on the unvaccinated. Germany has also begun introducing lockdowns for the unjabbed, with Chancellor Angela Merkel pronouncing last week that it is the “duty” of the German citizen to get vaccinated.

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka