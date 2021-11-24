Quarantine camps for the unvaccinated. What for months has been dismissed as an idle conspiracy theory is now coming horribly true in Australia’s Northern Territory under the region’s tinpot dictator Michael Gunner.

Gunner, the Northern Territory Chief Minister, has proudly boasted that 38 ‘close contacts’ of positive Covid cases have been transferred to quarantine camps in army trucks.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said:

Last night we took an urgent action to escalate our response in these communities, immediately implementing a hard lockdown. That means residents of Binjari and Rockhole no longer have the five reasons to leave their home. They can only leave for medical treatment, in an emergency or if required by law. Yes, these are strong measures but the threat to lives is extreme. An expanded rapid assessment team was deployed to Binjari and Rockhole last night to help with the hard lockdown and begin the contact tracing work […] It is highly likely that more residents will be transferred to Howard Springs [quarantine camp] today, either as positive cases or close contacts. We have already identified 38 close contacts in Binjari and that number will go up. They are being transferred now. We are grateful for the support of about 20 ADF [Australian Defence Force] personnel, as well as army trucks to assist with the transfer of positive cases and close contacts.

Australia’s Northern Territory already had some of the strictest lockdown laws in the English-speaking world. The five allowable reasons for leaving your home are: buying food; exercising for up to two hours; caregiving; work; education.

This latest move by Gunner, of Australia’s left-wing Labor party, represents a rapid escalation of bio-security totalitarianism. The people being targeted are indigenous Australians (otherwise known as Aborigines), an ethnic group which has been especially reluctant to take the Covid vaccine.

According to a report by ABC, many aborigines believe the vaccine to be the work of the devil.

Veteran Aboriginal health worker Kathy Watson said people spreading false information about the COVID-19 vaccination and its links to the devil were “mad”. “They say if you get the needle, that means you have Satan in you,” she said.

The rules in the quarantine camps are extremely strict.

A person in quarantine must; stay in the person’s allocated room, including on any veranda space allocated to the room, unless permitted by an authorised officer; and

when not in their room, or on their veranda, residents must take all reasonable measures to stay at least 1.5 metres away from any other person in the quarantine facility, except for the person’s spouse, de facto partner, child or parent; and

wear a face mask when outside their room unless an authorised officer permits the person to remove the face mask; and

comply with any directions given by an authorised officer to avoid people congregating in a quarantine zone; and

must not leave the quarantine zone in which the person’s allocated room is located unless the person is escorted by an authorised officer, except in an emergency. You are not able to share or hand over physical objects to residents who are not your family members. COVID-19 lives on surfaces so you must not give items, toys, food, activities, or play games like cards with people outside your family. Quarantine facility staff will remind you about wearing your mask, staying on your veranda and physically distancing through information in your resident booklet, by sending you sms reminder texts and verbally in person if we see you are not following the Direction.

To add insult to injury, quarantine camp prisoners are expected to pay top dollar for their ordeal.

The quarantine fee for an individual is $2,500 for the full 14 day period. A family rate of $5,000 applies for family groups of two or more people in shared accommodation. People in mandatory supervised quarantine will also be subject to testing before exiting quarantine. If you refuse a test, there will be 10 days added to your quarantine time. If you are required to undertake an additional 10 days of quarantine, a further fee will be charged of $1,750 for an individual or $3,500 for a family.

But low-income residents do get a discount…

$1,250 per person or

$2,500 per family of two or more people sharing accommodation.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner was a hitherto unknown figure outside Australia’s Northern Territory (population 246,500), where the total number of Covid deaths to date is zero, and where you may be more likely to die by being eaten by one of the estimated 100,000 saltwater crocodiles infesting its rivers and water holes (37 deaths in the past decade).

But his latest media statements have elevated him to global tinpot dictator notoriety status. In a viral video, a pop-eyed, clench-jawed Gunner, looking as if he’s about to burst his sphincter in fury, has declared war on the anti-vaxxers. According to his definition, this includes even people who have been vaccinated but who oppose his draconian measures.

‘If you are anti-mandate, you are absolutely anti-vax’, he said.