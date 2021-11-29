Thirty-nine men and three women, aged 41 to 83, have been charged with historic offences encompassing rape, pimping, and false imprisonment, related to six children in Kirklees, Yorkshire.

The defendants, most of whom have names which would tend to indicate ethnic or cultural links to South Asia, are accused of preying on six children, all girls, “between 1995 and 2015, largely in the Dewsbury and Batley areas of Kirklees”, according to an official statement from West Yorkshire Police.

The police force lists the defendants and the offences they are being charged with as follows:

Donna Lynn (41) from Heckmondwike, charged with causing the prostitution of a girl under 16, allowing a premises to be used for unlawful sexual intercourse, procuring a female under 21, and controlling prostitution Mohammed Yakub (64) from Dewsbury, charged with an offence of rape. Nasir Billimoria (68) from Batley, charged with an offence of rape, and procuring a female under 21. Yousuf Motala (69) from Dewsbury, charged with an offence of rape. Ebrahim Mamaniatt (52) from Batley, charged with an offence of rape. Liaquat Ali (65) from Batley, charged with an offence of rape. Hashim Sacha (53) from Batley, charged with an offence of rape. Nobhar Shah (69) from Batley, charged with two offences of rape and living on the earnings of prostitution. Ibrahim Khalifa (83) from Bradford, charged with an offence of rape. Manaf Hussain (47) from Heckmondwike charged with an offence of rape. Maria O’Rouke (42) from Batley charged with causing the prostitution of a girl under 16, allowing a premises to be used for unlawful sexual intercourse and controlling prostitution. Riaz Shaikh (57) from Dewsbury charged with an offence of rape and an offence of indecent assault. Amjid Rangzeb (43) from Batley charged with an offence of rape and an offence of false imprisonment. Liaquat Hussain Hanif (45) from Batley charged with an offence of rape. Shakeel Haq (44) from Birmingham, charged with an offence of rape and an offence of false imprisonment. Rafiq Patel (69) from Batley charged with an offence of rape. Mohammed Abbas (60) from Dewsbury, charged with an offence of rape. Shafaquat Afzal Hussain (45) from Dewsbury charged with an offence of rape. Tariq Azam (52) from Dewsbury charged with three offences of rape and three offences of indecent assault. Aurrangzeb Azam (50) from Dewsbury charged with three offences of rape, two offences of indecent assault and an offence of false imprisonment. Israr Hussain (46) from Dewsbury charged with three offences of rape, two offences of indecent assault and an offence of false imprisonment. Mohammed Sheikh (48) from Batley charged with an offence of rape and an offence of indecent assault. Mohammed Tariq (62) from Bradford charged with two offences of rape. Sajid Majid (48) from Mirfield charged with an offence of rape and an offence of indecent assault. Zulfiquar Ali (42) from Dewsbury charged with an offence of rape. Ansar Mahmood Qayum (44) from Dewsbury charged with an offence of rape and an offence of indecent assault. Mohammed Jabbar Qayum (40) from Dewsbury charged with an offence of rape. Shafiq Siddique (52) from Dewsbury charged with an offence of rape and an offence of false imprisonment. Mohammed Ishtiaq Hussain ( 47) from Dewsbury charged with an offence of rape. Abbas Kaji (52) from Batley charged with an offence of rape. Mohammed Farooq (52) from Dewsbury charged with an offence of rape. Tasawar Hussain (42) from Heckmondwike charged with an offence of rape. Mohammed Munir Shaffi (43) from Dewsbury charged with two offences of rape. Zaheed Ali Novsarka (53) from Batley charged with an offence of rape. Nassar Liaquat Khan (42) from Keighley charged with an offence of rape. Mohammed Riaz Khan (47) from Heckmondwike charged with an offence of rape. Mohammed Luqman Daji (44) from Dewsbury charged with an offence of rape. Mohammed Ramzan (64) from Dewsbury charged with an offence of rape. Janine Green (44) from Batley charged with encouraging prostitution, allowing premises to be used for unlawful sexual intercourse and controlling prostitution. Ali Shan Waheed (41) from Dewsbury charged with rape. Ismail Seedat (51) from Batley charged with indecent assault. Mohammed Yasin (48) from Batley charged with rape.

The alleged offenders are set to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on the 30th of November.

