British government workers are being taught that “gender isn’t binary” using a woke “genderbread person” diagram, at the taxpayers’ expense.

The training, centred on a childish diagram of a gingerbread man — or “person” — was organised by the Civil Service Race Forum, which is a thing that exists for some reason, and a:gender, which supports “trans and intersex staff across government”, and observed by reporters from The Telegraph, who sat in on a video session attended by around 180 civil servants.

“Gender is one of those things everyone thinks they understand, but must people don’t,” the diagram (pictured below) patronisingly proclaims, before asserting that “Gender isn’t binary.”

“It’s not either/or. In many cases it’s both/and. A bit of this, a dash of that,” it goes on, as if such far-left beliefs were settled scientific fact.

Elsewhere, it “explains” that gender identity “is how you, in your head, experience and define your gender, based on how much you align (or don’t align) with what you understand the options for gender to be”, while “anatomical sex” is said to exist on a 0-100 “continuum” of “Female-ness” and “Male-ness” — a stance repudiated by what The Telegraph describes as “gender-critical academics”.

“It’s extraordinary that the civil service continues to forge relationships with lobby groups masquerading as training providers to promote aggressively ideological and unscientific nonsense,” remarked Bev Jackson, director of the LGB Alliance — which broke away from the Stonewall organisation in protest at its increasing obsession with transgenderism and extreme gender ideology more generally — in comments to The Telegraph.

“The Government needs to stop funnelling taxpayers’ money into these organisations. LGB Alliance calls for an urgent moratorium on all government spending on inclusivity training by outside organisations,” Jackson added.

Far-left academics and ideologues continue to have a formal role in “training” and providing “education” to civil servants and other people working for publicly-funded bodies on gender and race, often in exchange for public money, despite over a decade of Conservative Party government.

