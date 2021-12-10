Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor Dominic Cummings has blasted Boris Johnson’s liberal wife, Carrie, for trying to “control the country” through him.

“He’s a shambles, but the shambles has been made worse by hooking up with a wrong ’un who wants to control the country via him – inevitable disaster,” Cummings said of the couple, in comments on his blog quoted by The Independent.

Dominic Cummings was effectively sacked by Prime Minister Johnson in November last year following a political clash with Carrie Johnson, née Symonds, who was accused of blocking Cummings’ ally and ardent Brexit supporter Lee Cain’s promotion from No 10’s head of communications to chief of staff.

This was after Symonds allegedly helped secure the promotion of two of her allies to senior government roles, Baroness Finn as deputy chief of staff and Henry Newman as a senior adviser in No 10.

Since leaving Number 10, Cummings has repeatedly attacked the government, including releasing Whatsapp screenshots that showed the Prime Minister calling the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock “totally f*****g hopeless” at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been increased speculation over Carrie Johnson’s role in the government, with some calling for an inquiry into her influence in government. Earlier this week Carrie was also named by POLITICO as one of the 28 most powerful people in Europe. There have also been questions raised over who is behind the Johnson administration’s new green push for net-zero by 2050.

Number 10 has however denied the claims that Mrs Johnson is playing a “central role” in government.

Ben Harris-Quinney, chairman of Britain’s oldest conservative think tank, the Bow Group, and a longstanding and vocal critic of Mrs Johnson’s role in British politics, told Breitbart London that “Since entering Downing Street as the Prime Minister’s girlfriend [she] has been at the centre of almost every major scandal.”

“Her power derives only from who she shares a bed with, this isn’t any basis for modern democratic government,” Harris-Quinney alleged.

“[W]e cannot let our country to fall to the cabal of an unelected, unaccountable woke maniac, who is making a mockery of government, our sacred democratic traditions, laws, this country, and its people,” he continued, warning that “if she is not removed from Downing Street and any access to power immediately I believe she will bring down the Government and cause this country further immeasurable damage.”

