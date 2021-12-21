Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday afternoon that England will be spared from a Christmas lockdown, yet left the door open to imposing restrictions after the holiday.

In a video statement released on social media, Mr Johnson said that he can “confirm” that Britons will not have to cancel their Christmas plans due to the Omicron variant of the Chinese virus after weeks of indecision about the fate of the holiday.

“The situation remains extremely difficult but I also recognise that people have been waiting to hear whether their Christmas plans are going to be affected,” Johnson said.

The prime minister continued: “So what I can say tonight, is that naturally we can’t rule out any further measures after Christmas – and we’re going to keep a constant eye on the data, and we’ll do whatever it takes to protect public health.

“But in view of the continuing uncertainty about several things – the severity of Omicron, uncertainty about the hospitalisation rate or the impact of the vaccine rollout or the boosters, we don’t think today that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas.”

Mr Johnson said that the government will continue to monitor the Omicron variant “very closely”, saying that should the numbers of cases get out of hand, then the government will not shy away from imposing restrictions.

“What this means is that people can go ahead with their Christmas plans but the situation remains finely balanced and I would urge everyone to exercise caution, to keep protecting yourselves and your loved ones, especially the vulnerable,” he said.

It remains to be seen if Johnson’s promise will hold true, as last year the prime minister told the nation that they could expect a five-day pause from lockdowns to celebrate Christmas with their families, only to cancel Christmas for much of the country at the last minute.

I wanted to confirm that people can go ahead with their Christmas plans. But we’re keeping a constant eye on the data and can’t rule out any further measures after Christmas. Please continue to be cautious, follow the guidance and Get Boosted Now: https://t.co/VKGvuQ4lzq pic.twitter.com/506RPwP94h — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 21, 2021

There have been increasing calls from the scientific establishment for more restrictions to contain the Chinese virus, including from ‘Professor Lockdown’ Neil Fergusson, who has warned that there could be as many as 5,000 deaths per day if lockdowns are not reinstated. This would be more than three times as many deaths per day than the highest level seen last winter.

Professor Stephen Reicher, of the SAGE coronavirus sub-group, said this week that lockdowns will probably be needed, and that “the safest thing is not to meet up before Christmas”.

The announcement from the PM came after the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon said that more lockdown restrictions would be put in place in Scotland on Boxing Day, including the cancellation of Scotland’s traditional Hogmanay festivities.

London’s left-wing mayor, Sadiq Khan has also announced that New Years’ Eve celebrations and fireworks will be canceled.

On the other hand, Mr Johnson has been facing a growing revolt from within his own party against coronavirus lockdowns, including nearly Tory 100 MPs voting against the introduction of ‘Plan B’ restrictions earlier this month.

The government’s Brexit negotiator, Lord David Frost also resigned from his post over the push by the government to introduce vaccine passports, among other leftist policy positions.