‘If you don’t get vaccinated…you’re an idiot!’ says Tony Blair. Honestly, you couldn’t make this stuff up.

Tony Blair: "If you're not vaccinated and you're eligible… you're not just irresponsible, you're an idiot." What do you think of his comments? pic.twitter.com/iSKfeAobAS — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) December 22, 2021

The statement has given huge succour to the unvaccinated everywhere. After all, if arguably the most loathsome and pointless creature on the planet thinks they’re idiots then they must be doing something right.

Like so much of what the much-hated Iraq war architect and ex-prime minister says, Blair’s statement needs to be taken with a huge pinch of salt.

He claims:

This Omicron variant is soooooo contagious, you know, if you’re unvaccinated and you’re in circulation, you’re gonna get it. And, and, that’s what, you know, is going to put a lot of strain on the health service, I mean almost half the people in the ICU are unvaccinated. Now, it’s really important that we shouldn’t target these people who are unvaccinated in a heavy handed way but we should be trying to go after them and persuade them. There may be all sorts of reasons but honestly it is in their own interests for them to mind the public interest and get vaccinated.

Given the British government clearly wants as many people to take the shot as possible, it is amazing they haven’t yet kindly asked Blair to shut up, given the natural inclination of so many sane Britons is to do the exact opposite of what the warmongering servant of sin has to say on anything…