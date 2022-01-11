An illegal migrant with a criminal record and a deportation order against her name was taken into custody at the home of Sweden’s new Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, a burglar alarm inadvertently tripped during cleaning automatically summoning police to the address.

The discovery of the illegal migrant took place shortly before Christmas on December 21st but has only now come to light in Swedish media. According to now-emerging reports, cleaners tripped a burglar alarm at Prime Minister Andersson’s villa in Nacka, Stockholm by mistake while working.

After police arrived they detained the two cleaners working at the home and found that one of them, a woman, was not only in the country illegally without a valid residency permit, had been rejected for residency and given a deportation order, but also had a criminal record, Swedish newspaper Expressen reports.

Tommy Kalenius, station commander at the police in Nacka described the incident after police were alerted to the alarm saying, “It came in as an ongoing burglary there. Then we checked a person and then it has turned out that the person has a rejection decision. [She was] handed over to the Swedish Migration Agency for further processing.”

The woman is said to be a 25-year-old Nicaraguan national who was rejected for residency in the Autumn of 2020 but has been working illegally ever since, and has been wanted by police since the Autumn of 2021.

Swedens first ever female Prime Minister resigned the same day she was selected after the government lost a key budget vote in the Riksdag. https://t.co/0kdVJljsnJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 24, 2021

She had previously been convicted of theft in 2020 and given a suspended sentence by a court in Stockholm.

Andersson later commented on the matter through her press secretary, telling Expressen, “I have ended all contacts with the cleaning company,” and added, “I now assume that the responsible authorities get to the bottom of this and clarify what has happened. I never comment on my security situation.”

She said in further comments that: “Even those of us who want to do the right thing can fall foul of dodgy operators”.

The CEO of the cleaning company also spoke to Expressen, stating that he sometimes hires staff from different companies but refused to identify which companies he uses. He also insisted, it is reported, that the illegal migrant wasn’t actually supposed to be inside the Prime Minister’s family home and may have been discovered sitting in a car outside the property.

The incident comes after Andersson was confirmed as Sweden’s first female Prime Minister following the resignation of her predecessor Stefan Lofven in November.

Andersson resigned her position just hours after being selected as Prime Minister after facing and losing a major budget vote the same day. She was later re-elected Prime Minister to form a single-party minority government, one of the weakest governments in Sweden in decades.

Ironically, British state broadcaster the BBC notes, Andersson has made tackling the illegal economy a major ambition of her government.