Over a quarter of Canadians support putting unvaccinated people in jail for jab refusal, while two-thirds say they would support mandatory vaccinations for all residents over the age of five.

A poll released this week by the Canadian firm Maru Public Opinion claims that 27 per cent of the Canadian public would support the government putting people in prison for a short time simply for being unvaccinated.

“A majority of Canadians have little sympathy for the unvaccinated,” executive vice-president of Maru Public Opinion John Wright told Canadian newspaper the National Post.

Mandatory vaccinations have been a largely taboo subject in Canada since the start of the rollout of the Wuhan coronavirus vaccines, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stating that the country would never mandate vaccines in an interview in May of last year saying, “we’re not a country that makes vaccination mandatory.”

Earlier this month, Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told the media that provinces should consider a vaccine mandate for all, arguing such a measure would reduce pressure on the healthcare system.

According to the Maru Public Opinion poll, two-thirds of Canadians would back a forced mandatory vaccination for all residents above the age of five, a measure that goes well beyond Austria’s mandatory vaccine policy, which is aimed at adults over the age of 18.

Many Canadians are also supportive of various punitive measures to those who refuse the mandatory vaccine, including 33 per cent who supported banning people from renewing their driving licenses, 37 who supported banning the unvaccinated from publicly funded hospitals and medical services and 27 per cent who would simply throw the unvaccinated in jail.

This month, the French-speaking province of Quebec announced it would be implementing a punitive measure toward the unvaccinated, with Premier Francois Legault stating his government would introduce a significant tax on the unvaccinated.

The poll also revealed that 27 per cent of Canadians had no sympathy at all for any unvaccinated person who becomes very sick or dies of the Wuhan coronavirus, with just 19 per cent saying they had a lot of sympathy for such people.

The opinions of some Canadians are also largely reflected by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who was criticised after claiming that people unwilling to take the vaccine were often racists, misogynists and extremists.

“They are extremists who don’t believe in science, they’re often misogynists, also often racists. It’s a small group that muscles in, and we have to make a choice in terms of leaders, in terms of the country. Do we tolerate these people?” the Canadian Prime Minister said during an interview on French-language television in September of last year.