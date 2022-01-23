Swedish Govt Accused of Covering Up Coronavirus Pandemic Documents

Sweden’s Coronavirus Commission has accused the government of withholding access to certain documents regarding the response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus Commission, which was appointed by the government to review the response to the pandemic in the summer of 2020, has been critical of the government’s response to the pandemic in the past and now claims it has not been given access to requested documents.

According to a report from the Swedish broadcaster SVT, the documents in question relate to notes and minutes from around 250 different meetings as part of a crisis group that involved the secretaries of various ministries. The government has claimed that they did not actually record the minutes from the meetings.

Health and Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren argued that the group did not actually make decisions regarding the pandemic saying: “They do not make decisions at their meetings, but are a group to inform themselves and discuss.”

However, according to SVT, the commission has been given data and other documents that are related to the activities of the group.

Authorities in Sweden advised restaurants, cultural venues and leisure centers to ask their customers to show proof of vaccination.

Mats Melin, chairman of the Coronavirus Commission, stated that they have received a significant amount of government documents, but said that it is not clear if they had received everything needed to compile their final report on the government’s response to the pandemic, which is expected to be released on the 25th of Feburary.

The Coronavirus Commission has previously slammed the government’s response to the Wuhan virus, saying in December of 2020 that the government did not do enough to protect the elderly from the virus in the early months of the pandemic.

According to the Commission, authorities were not prepared and were not properly equipped to deal with the virus in care homes, which saw the brunt of deaths from the virus in 2020.

While Sweden initially had one of the most relaxed approaches to the coronavirus, not engaging in lockdowns unlike many other European states, the government has since implemented restrictions and recently imposed a vaccine passport for certain activities.