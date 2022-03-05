Ninety-nine illegal migrants were ferried to the British port of Dover on Friday after being picked up in the English Channel by the UK Border Force and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

British authorities met three boats in the English Channel making the illegal crossing on Friday, and instead of ordering them to return to France — a safe, first-world EU member-state — they picked them up, gave them blankets, and brought them onto British soil, according to GB News.

The 99 new arrivals join 230 migrants who arrived in Britain on Tuesday, with another 253 arriving on 10 different boats on Thursday. The numbers of those illegally crossing into Britain have now passed over 1,500 since the start of the year, with migrants taking advantage of the improving weather to make the crossing.

There have been no reports that any of those crossing were Ukrainian, and as the boats came from France none were fleeing an active war zone.

Speaking to Breitbart London, Brexit leader Nigel Farage said that there was an “enormous” contrast between the “cross-Channel trade in undocumented young males” and “fleeing Ukrainians” entering Poland, Hungary, and other neighbouring countries.

Mr Farage emphasised the fact that, unlike Ukrainians, the “young men” that travel to Britain on dinghies “are not refugees”.

Alp Mehmet the chairman of migration think tank MigrationWatch UK told Breitbart that Britain is “using resources and spending millions, on picking up, housing and providing for, mostly young men, making their way here illegally from a safe country”.

“And we are doing this as, quite rightly, the UK pulls out all the stops to help, mainly women and children (because their menfolk have stayed behind to fight), fleeing the horrors of Putin’s invading forces. It makes my heart sink”, Mehmet continued.

Tom Pursglove, the Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration, has previously branded the rise in “dangerous” illegal migrant crossings “unacceptable”.

“Not only are they an overt abuse of our immigration laws but they also impact on the UK taxpayer, risk lives and our ability to help refugees come to the UK via safe and legal routes. Rightly, the British public has had enough”, Pursglove has said — although the Tories are yet to make any actual progress on the Channel crisis since they first declared crossings a “major incident” in 2018.

A record number of over 28,000 illegal immigrants entered Britain via the English Channel in 2021, with new records being set for dangerous crossing in January 2022 compared to the previous year.

