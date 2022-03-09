While Europe may be moving on from COVID-19 lockdown rules, Germany is instead looking to pass even more legislation in the name of Coronavirus.

Germany has announced that it is looking to pass another piece of lockdown legislation that would enable authorities to curb freedoms in the hopes of tackling the Chinese Coronavirus.

This is despite the fact that across much of the rest of Europe, countries are finally returning to normality, with even the likes of Ireland and Austria — which deployed among the harshest lockdowns in the world in the past, severely restricting the freedom of residents– abandoning almost all of the measures aimed at tackling the disease.

However, according to a report by Die Welt, German authorities are not done imposing on their population, now drafting a new law that would give local state authorities the ability to implement hardline restrictions.

This draft law will give authorities the power to reintroduce a host of lockdown rules in local areas, including harsh restrictions banning individuals who cannot present proof of either vaccination or recovery from COVID from venues like restaurants and bars.

Despite these new powers to implement hardline restrictions being given to local authorities, one politician actually praised the legislation as a good “compromise” regarding the return of freedoms to the public.

“I think we found a very good compromise,” Die Welt reports the German Justice Minister, Marco Buschmann, as saying.

“…on the one hand to get as much normality as possible for the citizens and on the other hand to be able to act if there is actually a concrete dangerous situation,” he continued.

However, despite Buschmann’s remarks that the legislation would allow Germany to have “virtually no more restrictions” from late March, the country’s forced-vax loving Health minister seems to have other plans.

“Of course, there are no plans to open everything,” Health Minister Karl Lauterbach remarked, noting that forced mask-wearing on public transport — a measure that has been done away with in both England and Ireland — transport should continue.

Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who has openly voiced his support for forced vaccination of all over-18s, denounced the term 'Freedom Day' for the date restrictions will ease, saying “There will never be full freedom” for some post-pandemic https://t.co/wmSvPHFQRk — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 18, 2022

By contrast to Germany, which appears to be stuck in an endless loop of lockdown rules and regulations, other European countries have long since escaped the grip of COVID measures.

England was one of the very first countries to do away with lockdown, with an initial relaxation of restrictions taking place in January, before the country dumped all of its remaining COVID rules in February.

Ireland and Austria quickly followed suit, despite both nations traditionally taking a rather hardline stance when it came to restricting the freedoms of local people.

Within days of Boris Johnson’s initial announcement in January that England was abandoning most of its lockdown measures, Ireland followed suit, also abandoning its restrictive system of mask-wearing in February.

Meanwhile, Austria, which had previously promised to prevent allowing unjabbed individuals in the country from returning to normal life, lifted almost all national measures against unvaccinated individuals earlier this month.

While measures targeting the unjabbed do remain in place in the country’s capital of Vienna, the country also announced on Wednesday that it would be “suspending” its regime of forced vaccination.

According to Austria’s Constitutional Minister, Karoline Edtstadler, the decision was made over the forced vax requirement was “not proportionate” compared to the threat posed by the Omicron variant of the Chinese Coronavirus.