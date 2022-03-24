Sri Lankan Migrant Accused of Multiple Poisonings, One Fatal

A 63-year-old Sri Lankan domestic worker is on trial in the French department of Hauts-de-Seine this week after being accused of poisoning several people with sleeping pills, including a woman who died as a result.

The Sri Lankan man is said to have worked as a domestic worker in both Paris and Neuilly-sur-Seine and is accused of poisoning several of his employers over the course of many years, beginning in 2010. He reportedly faces up to 15 years in prison.

The woman who died as a result of the poisoning is said to have drowned while having a bath in 2010, with toxicology reports later indicating that she had been given a sleeping pill which she had not been regularly consuming at the time of her death, 20 Minutes reports.

Sudanese Migrant Convicted of Murdering Open Borders Activist French Girlfriendhttps://t.co/EIEgMGnQFs — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 5, 2022

Along with the poisoning that is alleged to have led to the death of the woman in 2010, the 63-year-0ld is also implicated in the poisoning of six other people, including other employers between 2015 and 2018. These are also said to have involved sleeping pills.

One of the victims is said to have noticed that she had begun to suffer memory loss when visiting her boyfriend, who employed the Sri Lankan at the time. The couple later found sleeping pills and other medications in the bag of the migrant worker and reported him to the police.

The Sri Lankan is just the latest migrant to be accused of or convicted of murder in France this year. His trial comes just weeks after a 41-year-old Moroccan migrant was arrested and charged over the murder of 31-year-old mother of three Laura De Pradena Caceres.

De Pradena Caceres’s body was found in an alley near the railway station in the commune of Marmande on February 16th. It is believed she was stabbed in the side of her body and in her face.

Earlier that month, a Sudanese illegal immigrant was found guilty of murdering 27-year-old Audrey Coignard, a pro-migrant activist, in 2019, stabbing her at least 14 times in her apartment.

WATCH: ‘France Does Not Belong to the French!’ – Hundreds of Illegal Migrants Occupy French Airport https://t.co/Q1Rr1SvhIO — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 20, 2019