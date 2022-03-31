EU Members Agree To 10-Point Plan To Settle Ukrainian Refugees

European Union member state Interior Ministers have agreed to a ten-point plan to help settle the millions of Ukrainian refugees who have fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including measures to prevent trafficking.

The Interior Ministers met on Monday in Brussels and agreed to a ten-point plan that would help ease the burden on countries like Poland, which has taken in over two million people who have fled the Russian invasion and has wanted that its own asylum system was becoming heavily strained.

Part of the new plan will involve a registration system for Ukrainian refugees as well as coordination between member states to help refugees move to different countries within the European Union, the EU-funded website InfoMigrants reports.

In recent weeks, the European Union has expressed concern regarding the possibility of Ukrainian refugees, who are primarily women and children, being taken advantage of by criminal gangs and the dangers they could be exposed to human trafficking.

“There is a huge risk of trafficking in vulnerable children,” European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said last week, while some NGOs have wanted that refugees could be vulnerable to sexual exploitation and even organ trafficking.

Part of the new EU plan will include measures to counter human trafficking as well as provide support to Moldova, a non-EU country that has also taken in a large share of Ukrainian refugees who have fled across the two countries shared border.

“We have received in the EU 3.8 million refugees from Ukraine. Out of those, half of them are children,” Commission Johansson said Monday and added the refugee flows have seen a downturn in recent days saying, “At the peak, we had 100,000 arrivals per day, now it’s down to 40,000 per day.” Since the commissioner spoke, the number of refugees known to have left Ukraine has risen to four million.

The new plan lies in stark contrast to attempts to create a migrant redistribution scheme in the wake of the migrant crisis in 2015, which had failed due to disagreements among the various member state of the EU.

