Poland’s national conservative prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecky, has publicly upbraided the French president, Emmanuel Macron, over his negotiations with Vladimir Putin, insisting they have achieved nothing.

“President Macron, how many times have you negotiated with Putin and what have you achieved?” the Polish leader demanded, referring to the Frenchman’s multiple calls with the Russian president since his invasion of Ukraine began.

“We do not discuss, we do not negotiate with criminals. Criminals have to be fought against,” Morawiecki went on.

“Nobody negotiated with Hitler. You would negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot afterwards?”

In fact, Stalin himself did attempt to negotiate with Hitler after the Soviet Union was invaded — and vice versa — although proposed peace deals between the National Socialist and Communist dictatorships in 1941, 1942, and 1943 all ultimately came to nothing.

Premier @MorawieckiM w #KPRM: Panie prezydencie Macron, ile razy negocjował pan z Putinem? Co pan osiągnął? Czy powstrzymał pan którekolwiek z tych działań, które miały miejsce? Ze zbrodniarzami się nie negocjuje, zbrodniarzy trzeba zwalczać. — Kancelaria Premiera (@PremierRP) April 4, 2022

Speaking after Ukrainian forces and foreign journalists alleged they had uncovered evidence of war crimes in Bucha, near Kyiv (Kiev), after Russian forces retreated from the Ukrainian capital region, Morawiecki also took aim at Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has participated in some of Macron’s calls with Putin.

“Chancellor Scholz, Olaf. It is not the voices of German businesses [and] billionaires – who are holding you back from action – that should be heard in Berlin today. It is the voices of innocent women and children, the voices of murdered people who should be heard by all Germans and German politicians,” the Polish leader insisted.

He further claimed that German policy towards Russia over more than a decade had allowed Moscow to build the strength required to launch its invasion — a claim echoed in an article published by Ukrainian state media recently titled ‘Putin’s useful German idiots’.

“From Germany’s veto of NATO membership for Ukraine and Georgia in 2008 to its pursuit of gas deals with Moscow to its resistance to send arms to Kyiv — the country’s leaders have served as Putin’s useful idiots,” the article declared, singling out four-term former chancellor Angela Merkel as well as the current Chancellor for criticism.

Indeed, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has also chastised Mrs Merkel — hailed as the “new leader of the free world” by sycophants in the left-liberal international press while Donald Trump was U.S. President, in large part for her failed open borders policies — for her longstanding appeasement of the Kremlin, inviting her and one-time French counterpart Nicolas Sarkozy to come to Bucha to see the fruits of their policy for themselves.

Zelensky also condemns western “appeasing” of Putin that left Ukraine out of NATO and in a grey zone where Putin felt he was free to act. He invites Merkel and Sarkozy to visit Bucha to see the result of their concessions to Russia pic.twitter.com/vxYszn2J0c — Ian Bateson (@ianbateson) April 3, 2022

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery