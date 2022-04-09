‘Endangering Civil Aviation’ – Serbia Complains NATO Warplanes Are Shadowing Its Passenger Jets

NATO
BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
Breitbart London

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) – Serbia is seeking explanations from NATO on why its jets have allegedly shadowed Serbian passenger planes flying back from Russia.

Serbian officials said that on Wednesday a NATO jet flew close to an Air Serbia flight from Moscow to the Serbian capital, Belgrade, near the Latvian border.

A similar incident was reported by Serbian media on Friday when reportedly a NATO Belgian Air Force fighter jet “escorted” another Air Serbia plane flying from St Petersburg to Belgrade.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has said such actions “endanger civil aviation and lives of passengers.”

Besides Turkish carriers, Air Serbia remains the only European airline to maintain its regular flights to Russia after an international flight ban was imposed.

Serbia has voted in favour of UN resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine but has refused to join international sanctions against its ally Moscow.

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.