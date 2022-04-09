LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Ministry of Defence says Russian naval forces are launching cruise missiles into Ukraine to support military operations in the eastern Donbas region and around the cities of Mariupol and Mykolaiv.

In its Saturday morning briefing, the ministry said Russia’s air forces are expected to increase activity in the south and east of Ukraine to further support these operations.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 9 April 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/E0EjD3xPmZ 🇺 #StandWithUkraine 🇺 pic.twitter.com/hswPju7mdi — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) April 9, 2022

The ministry said these actions come as attempts to establish a land corridor between Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and Russian-controlled parts of the Donbas region “continue to be thwarted by Ukrainian resistance.”

UK officials also say Russia is continuing to attack non-combatants, such as those killed at the Kramatorsk railway station in a rocket strike on Friday.

