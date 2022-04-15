Teach Kids About Porn in School, Demand Teachers at Union Conference

Teachers at a union conference demanded that kids be taught about porn in schools in order to help them “understand” and “cope” with the material.

A teachers’ union in Britain has heard demands from its members that schools be allowed to teach children about pornography, which they argue would allow kids to better “understand” and “cope” with the material when they come into contact with it.

The demands were aired at a meeting of the National Education Union (NEU), which has previously organised training that instructed teachers not to use gendered language with students.

According to a report by The Telegraph, teachers made the demand for kids to be taught about porn at the union’s annual conference at Bournemouth, with some within the organisation appearings to believe that teachers instructing kids on porn will allow them to more critically engage with the explicit content, which the union claims is filled with “racism” and “sexist tropes”.

What’s more, the publication also reported teachers saying that the demand should be met in order to prevent children from sharing explicit images of themselves.

“The majority of pornography projects a distorted view of sex and sexual relationships and it should be a matter of concern that mainstream sites regularly feature violent acts against women and girls, incest and racism,” said Dr Mary Bousted — who serves as the union’s Joint General Secretary — on the topic.

“As a union we are supporting schools to address sexual harassment and to explore how teachers and all staff can take a whole school approach to gender equality and sexist, homophobic and transphobic stereotypes,” Bousted continued. “As a society, we must not underestimate the impact viewing pornography has on young people.”

“Relationships and Sex Education as a subject must be used to explore with young people what healthy relationships look like,” she also said.

Considering the track record of the National Education Union, it is rather unsurprising that those linked to the group cited “racism”, “sexist tropes” and “transphobic stereotypes” as the driving force behind the demand for education on porn, with the organisation having previously supported pushing many progressive talking points onto British children.

The union has previously demanded that teachers be given “activist training” be conducted in order to “decolonise” education in the UK, with the group saying educators must be trained on “whiteness” and “anti-racism” in order to “make white privilege and colonialism visible”.

Transgenderism has also been high on the agenda for the teacher organisation, with the union organising a training session that instructed teachers not to use any sort of gender-specific terms.

Instead, according to the talk titled “Getting the Language Right for 2022”, “gender-free” language should exclusively be used in classrooms, with the likes of “boys”, “girls”, “son” and “mother” being swapped out for “students”, “pupils”, “child” and “parent”.

“It was propaganda for trans activists and completely against the DfE guidelines, but they were presenting it as fact,” said one teacher who attended the lecture.

“Teachers will take what this woman says as fact because the training was organised by the NEU and they’re not going to question their union,” they went on to say.

