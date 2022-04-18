BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused the secret services of Ukraine and an unidentified European Union country of being behind a series of false bomb threats against Air Serbia flights to Russia.

The Serbian national carrier is the only European airline that has not joined international flight sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. Several of its flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg have been delayed or had to return to Belgrade after the anonymous bomb threats.

In an interview with the pro-government Pink TV late Sunday, Vucic said that “foreign [intelligence] services of two countries are doing that. One is an EU country, and Ukraine is another.”

The Serbian pro-Russian leader did not provide evidence for his claim. Other Serbian officials had alleged that the threatening emails have been sent either from Ukraine or from Poland.

Vucic said that although the Air Serbia flights to Russia are not making profit because of frequent returns to their base in the Serbian capital, the flights will continue “as a matter of our principle.”

Although voting in favour of UN resolutions condemning Russia’s bloody carnage in Ukraine, Serbia has so far rejected imposing international sanctions against its allies in Moscow.

