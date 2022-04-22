England’s Plymouth University has been accused of “gaslighting” female students with a poster warning them not to “challenge” transgender individuals using the “wrong” bathroom.

The poster was highlighted by a social media user who shared an image of it on Twitter.

“Hey Twitter peeps thought I’d let you know that [Plymouth University] don’t seem to care for their female students as shown by this sign that’s meant to gaslight women into silence,” said the user.

“If you know a woman planning on attending this Uni make sure she knows they have given away her rights,” they added.

The poster, emblazoned with the colours of the transgender flag, warns women: “Do you think someone is using the ‘wrong’ bathroom? PLEASE DON’T: challenge them, stare at them, insult them. INSTEAD, PLEASE: respect their privacy, respect their identity, carry on with your day.

“They are using the toilets they feel safe in. Do not make them feel uncomfortable, instead protect them from harm. Trans, non-binary and gender-questioning students: you have every right to be here.”

Our campus has been designed so our staff, students and visitors feel comfortable and secure in their surroundings which includes single-sex and gender neutral facilities. It is important to ensure that our whole University community can feel safe, respected and empowered. — University of Plymouth (@PlymUni) April 20, 2022

The University of Plymouth drew attention to the tweet by responding from its verified account, asserting its “campus has been designed so our staff, students and visitors feel comfortable and secure in their surroundings which includes single-sex and gender neutral facilities,” adding: “It is important to ensure that our whole University community can feel safe, respected and empowered.”

How this gels with its warning that biological females uncomfortable with sharing facilities with biological males should not “challenge” them is unclear.

While the poster emphasised the need to “protect” transgender individuals in women’s bathrooms from “harm”, attacks on women in such areas by transgenders are not unknown.

In 2019, for example, a transgender predator named as “Katie Dolatowski” was convicted for lurking in the public toilets at a Scottish supermarket to attack pre-teen girls — although the judge in the case decided the paedophile should not be sent to prison.

