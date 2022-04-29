UK Dismay as Late Late Show’s James Corden Set to Return to England

James Corden, host of The Late Late Show in the United States, is reportedly set to depart the left-liberal staple and return to the United Kingdom – to the dismay of some of his countrymen.

“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [my contract for a year],” Corden told Deadline.

“There’s still some other things that I feel I want to do. I’d like to try and write. There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell. I’d like to see if I’m capable of it. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it,” added the Briton, who has already hosted the CBS show for over seven years.

George Cheeks, President and CEO of CBS, hailed Corden as a “creative genius” who “came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online,” lamenting that the network “wish[ed] he could stay longer”.

Sources for leading British tabloid The Sun claim Corden will split time between the U.S. and UK once his final Late Late Show season is over, but that “long-term” he and his wife “want to see more of their parents and are considering a permanent move back in a couple of years.”

Reports of Corden being reshored have not been met with universal enthusiasm in his homeland, however.

“Can’t work out what’s the more depressing front page. The West hurtling towards Armageddon… Or James Corden returning to Blighty,” remarked Martin Daubney, a former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the Brexit Party, measuring a Financial Times headline on escalating tensions with Russia against the Sun headline on the alleged comedian’s possible return.

“I’m sorry America, but not even John Lewis lets you return something after 7 years. Corden must stay,” quipped another, referring to a British department store known for a generous returns policy.

The news was cause for cheer among some in the United States, however, balancing the sense of dread among many Britons.

“No combination of words in the English language is more beautiful than, ‘James Corden will leave’,” beamed one social media user.

