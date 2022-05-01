An MP for Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has announced he will be resigning after admitting he watched porn twice while in Parliament.

Neil Parish — the Conservative Party MP for Tiverton and Honiton — has announced his resignation after admitting he twice watched porn in the British parliament.

The admission follows the MP having been temporarily suspended for the Conservative Party parliamentary group after he was accused of watching adult content by female parliamentarians.

According to a report by the United Kingdom’s state-funded public broadcaster, the BBC, Parish has since decided to resign his seat without waiting for the results of an investigation into the matter, saying he is concerned about the effect that the scandal is having both on his family and his party.

However, while the public representative has admitted what he did was wrong, he remains adamant that he was trying to watch the content discretely, and deliberately aimed to keep it out of view of others.

“What I do want to put on record is that — for all my rights and wrongs — I was not proud of what I was doing,” Parish said in an interview.

“And the one thing I wasn’t doing — and which I will take to my grave as being true — is I was not actually making sure that people could see it,” he continued. “In fact, I was trying to do quite the opposite.”

Conservative MP Accused of Watching Porn in Parliament Chamber Named as Neil Parish https://t.co/gqJ6fTNLjj — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 30, 2022

While the Tiverton and Honiton MP might be the one in the hot seat at the moment, he is not the only Tory party representative who has found himself in hot water over sex-related incidents in the last number of weeks.

Imran Khan, another MP for the party, was forced to resign his seat last month under far worse circumstances, having been convicted of child sex offences regarding the molestation of a teenage boy in 2008.

Both seats are now set to go a by-election at a time when Boris Johnson is under ever-increasing amounts of pressure, with the so-called “partygate” scandal seemingly resulting in a fall in support for the Premier’s government.

‘Disgusting!’ Convicted Paedophile MP Imran Khan Served on Government Grooming Gang Panelhttps://t.co/XRFbxNWwNq — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 28, 2022

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle