Asylum Seeker Dies After Stabbing in French Asylum Accommodation

A 36-year-old asylum seeker from Guinea died last Sunday in a French asylum accommodation in Vergigny after being stabbed by another African asylum seeker during a fight between the pair.

The incident took place at an asylum accommodation in the commune of Vergigny run by the social organisation Coallia on the evening of Sunday, March 15th and saw the two migrants fight with each other before the 36-year-old was stabbed.

The prosecutor of the Republic of Auxerre said the 36-year-old died during the fight with the other migrant, a 34-year-old from Chad, but it is unclear what the original motivation for the altercation between the two men was, the newspaper L’Yonne Républicaine reports.

The public prosecutor of Auxerre was reluctant to state what the motivation behind the fight between the two men was, other than labelling it “futile” and stated that investigators were trying to determine if any of the other residents of the asylum home were involved in the altercation.

A 46-year-old official at a French asylum seeker reception facility has died after being stabbed several times, allegedly by a Sudanese migrant who had his asylum claim rejected. https://t.co/qr3RuP1uwt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 23, 2021

The victim of the attack is said to have bled to death shortly after being stabbed one or more times and the residents of the home are the ones who contacted gendarmes who arrested the Chadian man, who was still carrying the knife, a short time later.

The incident comes just over a year after a Sudanese migrant murdered a 46-year-old official at an asylum reception facility in the city of Pau in February of last year.

The 38-year-old Sudanese national was arrested after stabbing the asylum worker to death and police later learned that his asylum claim had been rejected just prior to the stabbing.

Just months later in August, a Palestinian migrant was suspected of repeatedly threatening to kill immigration officials in the city of Bordeaux after being angered that his requests for residency in France had been rejected by authorities.