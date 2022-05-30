A newly erected statue of former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher has been vandalised again, not even a month after it was first put up.

Having been standing for less than a month in the English town of Grantham, the statue of the former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher has once again been vandalised.

Known for her pro-British Unionism, proclivity to privatisation efforts and latterly her Euroscepticism, the aptly named Iron Lady — while highly respected by many conservatives in Britain and abroad — has long since become an emblem of hatred for those on the left.

According to a report by The Telegraph, this hatred was once again put on display last Saturday, with the bronze image of the first-ever women Prime Minister of Britain being daubed with red paint while the surrounding monument had communist symbols scrawled upon it.

Local police are reportedly treating the incident as an instance of criminal damage, and noted that they had received reports of “a person shown on CCTV acting suspiciously near the site”.

“Officers attended and found graffiti had been spray painted onto the barriers surrounding the statue, no damage was thought to have been caused to the statue itself,” a spokesman for the local force said.

WATCH: Activists Including University Art Centre Director Egg Thatcher Statue https://t.co/k8UsMMcC6C — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 15, 2022

Reportedly never much caring for how people thought of her, the late Baroness Thatcher’s controversial reputation has followed her long after her passing in 2013, with those who greatly disliked the politician even pushing the song “Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead” from the Wizard of Oz into the UK charts shortly after her death.

Meanwhile, the plan to erect a statue in her honour in London’s Parliament Square was rejected over fears that far-left vandals would target it, with the £300,000 (~$380,000) monument instead being put up in Grantham, the town where Thatcher was born, instead.

This relocation has seemingly done nothing to save the statue from the late Prime Minister’s most virulent critics, however, with one former employee of Lincolnshire County Council egging the statue just hours after it was put up, the individual having also at least once referred to Thatcher as a “disgraced animal” on social media.

The vandal, University of Leicester-linked Jeremy Webster, was reportedly fined £90 (~$114) by police over the incident.

🎥 Watch: A Margaret Thatcher statue was egged by protesters just hours after being lowered in Grantham. ➡️ The statue of the former Prime Minister was placed on a 10ft-high plinth in the wake of warnings from policehttps://t.co/ZJFljgxTJ3 pic.twitter.com/18k8401TRD — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 15, 2022

