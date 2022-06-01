A man who stabbed and threw his children from a fifth-floor apartment balcony last year in Sweden, killing one, has been sentenced to psychiatric care.

The Solna Court has ruled to sentence a man to psychiatric care who admitted to stabbing and then throwing his two children off a 50-foot high fifth-floor balcony last year in Hässelby in western Stockholm, with one child dying as a result of the attack and fall.

The incident took place last November and saw the man, allegedly a migrant from Senegal, attack his own children, a boy and a girl who are both said to have been under the age of ten at the time. The children were initially stabbed while they were sleeping in their beds in the home. The boy was found dead at the scene while the young girl survived but was treated in critical condition.

According to a report from Swedish broadcaster SVT, investigators subjected the man to a psychiatric evaluation and found that he was suffering from a serious mental disorder and while he admitted to his actions, he denied the charges of murder and attempted murder against him.

Due to his mental state, the Solna District Court has sentenced him to forensic psychiatric care, the sentence which was also sought by the prosecutor in the case.

