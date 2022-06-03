Rival Climate Crazies Battle to See Who Can Vandalise the Most SUVs

Climate crazies in two different British cities have begun competing to see which group can vandalise the greatest number of SUVs under the auspices of fighting climate change.

Two climate crazy groups in Glasgow and Edinburgh have apparently started up a friendly rivalry over which one of them can vandalise the greatest number of SUVs within their respective cities.

Known as the Tyre Extinguishers and Deflationists, both groups have been going around Scottish suburbs deflating the tires of SUVs, seemingly in hopes of rendering the vehicles at least temporarily inoperable. The Deflationists group also reportedly applied fake parking tickets to some vehicles.

According to a report on the matter by the left-wing Guardian, the two groups ultimately aim to make SUV ownership “impossible” within suburban areas over the vehicle type’s supposed impact on the climate.

“These vehicles, put simply, are intolerable acts of violence and we will continue taking action until these monstrosities are off our streets,” the publication reports one activist, Carrie Adams, as saying in regards to the vandalism operations.

Another individual reportedly from the Deflationists said that the group have been “putting public safety and our climate obligations first by holding the rich to account” by acting.

Meanwhile, police in Edinburgh have reportedly faced calls to deal with the climate extremists, who claim that around 4,000 SUVs have been what they euphemistically call “disarmed” worldwide since they started their reign of climate craziness.

Energy Crisis: Climate Extremists Threaten to Cut Vital Gas Pipelineshttps://t.co/E95YSCfGau — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 19, 2022

The activities of the two Scottish climate activist groups come as climate activism across the United Kingdom and European Union becomes ever more militant, with various groups creating major disruption and even endangering lives with their actions across the continent.

Perhaps the advent of some of the worst disruption was with Insulate Britain, an Extinction Rebellion splinter group that caused chaos across Britain by blocking major roadways, preventing normal people from getting to work and reportedly some ill people from receiving medical treatment.

This was supposedly all done in the name of trying to get the government to add cladding to certain buildings.

Their methods were soon mimicked by those partaking in the “Save Food – Save Lives” campaign, who were accused of “endangering lives” after rolling out the same modus operandi in Germany in the hopes of tackling food waste.

Arguably worst of all, however, were this year’s Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil demonstrations, with both organisations implementing a blockade of oil infrastructure across Britain, an action that led to fuel shortages across the south of England.

This in turn prompted the British government to push for new laws allowing them to crack down on such activists.

“The law-abiding, responsible majority have had enough of anti-social, disruptive protests carried out by a self-indulgent minority who seem to revel in causing mayhem and misery for the rest of us,” said Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel regarding Westminster’s retaliatory efforts.

“The Public Order Bill will give the police the powers they need to clamp down on this outrageous behaviour and ensure the British public can go about their lives without disruption,” she went on to say.

‘Huge Injustice’ Mum Banned from Driving for ‘Nudging’ Road-Blocking Climate Crazieshttps://t.co/0ECcUa7jfn — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 29, 2022

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle