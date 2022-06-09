KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Ukraine’s top military official says the situation on the frontline is “very difficult” and calls for “very quick” weapon supplies.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a Facebook post on Thursday that every day up to 100 Ukrainian troops are killed and up to 500 end up wounded.

He said Kyiv needs heavy weapons, as well as aircraft and air defence systems quickly.

“We proved that we don’t fear the Kremlin, unlike many others. But we as a country can’t afford to bleed, losing our best sons and daughters,” Reznikov wrote.

He said that Russia “continues to press by sheer mass,” suffering “huge casualties” as well.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said earlier that every day 60-100 Ukrainian servicemen die on the frontline and some 500 sustain wounds.