Kyiv Losing Up to 100 Men a Day, Defence Minister Says Situation ‘Very Difficult’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Ukraine’s top military official says the situation on the frontline is “very difficult” and calls for “very quick” weapon supplies.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a Facebook post on Thursday that every day up to 100 Ukrainian troops are killed and up to 500 end up wounded.

He said Kyiv needs heavy weapons, as well as aircraft and air defence systems quickly.

Ukrainian troops fire with surface-to-surface MLRS rockets toward Russian positions at a front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 7th, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“We proved that we don’t fear the Kremlin, unlike many others. But we as a country can’t afford to bleed, losing our best sons and daughters,” Reznikov wrote.

He said that Russia “continues to press by sheer mass,” suffering “huge casualties” as well.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said earlier that every day 60-100 Ukrainian servicemen die on the frontline and some 500 sustain wounds.

Ukrainian troop members repair an army Main Battle Tank (MBT) in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 7th, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

