KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – The Ukrainian foreign minister says he and Britain’s defence secretary have discussed the plight of the three foreign fighters sentenced to death by pro-Russian separatists.

Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that he and Liz Truss “strongly condemned the sham trial against prisoners of war in Russian-occupied Donetsk” during a telephone conversation Friday.

Kuleba says “As combatants, they are protected by international humanitarian law and must be treated accordingly. We keep working together to ensure their release.”

British ‘Mercenaries’ in Ukraine Sentenced to Death by Pro-Russia Separatistshttps://t.co/U4ph4PElt3 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 9, 2022

His remarks referenced separatist claims that the two British and one Moroccan man were mercenaries rather than combatants protected by international conventions. Ukrainian officials, as well as the fighters’ families, have repeatedly stressed that all three were regular members of the Ukrainian army.

Kuleba said he and Truss discussed ways to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and hinted that the UK is planning to impose a fresh round of sanctions on Russia.

“I look forward to the next round of UK sanctions. We both agreed that no one in the world has a right to get weary of this war until Ukraine prevails,” he said.

