A report due to be published by a Brexiteer think-tank is to claim that the “‘woke’ dogma” of the UK’s declinist “ruling elites” is inhibiting the country’s full potential.

A 100-page document due to be published by the Centre for Brexit Policy on Tuesday is to claim that the “‘woke’ ideology” of officials in government and within the civil service are preventing the UK from reaching its full potential.

The claim comes as increasing pressure is put on both Westminster and Whitehall to pull back on the extremely progressive outlook of the Conservative Party-led state, with mandarins within the country even being told that the word “woman” cannot be defined.

According to a report by The Times, the report partly penned by the likes of Iain Duncan Smith and Robert Tombs claims that UK elites have an attitude that the UK is in decline, and that their “dismal cosmopolitan mentality” has led to the country taking a soft approach towards “the authoritarian Goliaths that now strut the world stage”.

“The notion we are a country in decline is deeply ingrained in our elites, especially Whitehall and Westminster,” the paper reportedly reads, while claiming that the notion that the UK is in decline is a myth.

“After Brexit, Britain needs a self-confident national mindset, one that sets aside the myth of declinism and recognises the country has huge assets, not least the fact it is held in high regard across the world,” it reportedly goes on to say.

A Great Mystery: Civil Servants Told ‘Woman’, ‘Female’ Cannot be Defined https://t.co/SYgxzFwIpU — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 5, 2022

The claim that both the UK’s government and civil service are filled with progressive ideology appears more than reasonable considering the prevalence of transgender ideology within Whitehall and climate craziness within Westminster.

Recent leaks allegedly originating from within the UK’s own civil service have seemingly shown that mandarins are regularly exposed to pro-transgender propaganda, some of which claims that defining the term “woman” as “adult human female” can be considered to be “transphobic”.

Civil servants have also been reportedly exposed to a diversity training exercise which asked participants to visualise an “elderly Japanese gay grandfather”.

“I am horrified and utterly demoralised,” said one source told The Telegraph in regards to the training. “The civil service seems to be completely ideologically captured and spends an unbelievable amount of time talking about equality, diversity, inclusion, gender ideologies, trans issues, micro-aggressions, allyship … the list goes on.”

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have inserted himself at the tip of the green agenda spear, pushing hard for so-called “net zero” policies aimed at drastically reducing the UK’s climate emissions.

These plans have since been criticised by the government’s spending watchdog, Gareth Davies, who has said that the measures are likely to have very little tangible benefit overall for the environment.

“The risks of waste, escalating costs, and projects failing to deliver significant environmental benefit are high, while failing to prepare for a changing climate is likely to impose a heavy cost on future generations,” a post on the National Audit Office’s blog by the spending tsar reads.

