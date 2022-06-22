Parents living in London have been told to ensure their children are fully immunised against polio after traces of the disease were found in the capital’s sewage system.

The news comes just two weeks after the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) observed coronavirus vaccination infrastructure should stay in place to ensure other diseases such as polio can be countered in the future.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says it was probably imported to London by someone who was recently vaccinated overseas with a live form of the virus, the BBC reports.

It says the risk is low, but parents should still check the immunisation status of children to ensure they are fully up-to-date.