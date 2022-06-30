NATO Summit: Sweden Sends More Weapons to Ukraine

MADRID (AP) – The Latest on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid: Sweden plans to send additional military support to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, support weapons and demining equipment that it says Kyiv had requested.

The hardware is worth approximately 500 million kronor ($49 million).

“It is important that the support to Ukraine from the democratic countries in Europe is continuous and long-term,” Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said, according to the Swedish news agency TT.

He didn´t say when and how the equipment would be delivered but said, “It is in everyone´s interest that it is delivered as quickly as possible.”

Sweden was invited at a NATO summit this week to join the Western military alliance.