Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has predicted that the next generation in his country will have to accommodate Christian refugees fleeing multicultural Western Europe, before ultimately shutting their border to it.

In a wide-ranging and highly-charged speech to an annual summer camp in an area of Romania with a large Hungarian minority, a transcript of which has been seen by Breitbart London, Prime Minister Orbán compared his government’s struggle to hold back mass migration from, in particular, the world of “Islamic civilisation”, to Hungary’s resistance to Turkish invaders at the Siege of Belgrade/Nándorfehérvár in the 1400s, or Charles Martel’s defeat of an Arab invasion force at Poitiers in 732.

Notably, Orbán argued that those Western countries which have embraced mass migration and multiculturalism should now by understood as “post-Western”, with the true West having “moved to Central Europe: the West is here, and what is left over there is merely the post-West.”

He further argued that Central Europe’s “offer to the post-Westerners… [to leave] one another in peace, allowing each to decide for themselves whom they want to live alongside” had been “rejected”, with multicultural societies bent on “making us like them.”

“Brussels, reinforced with [Geroge] Soros-affiliated troops, simply wants to force migrants on us,” he said, going on to hint as strongly as he ever had that, despite his government officially in favour of remaining in the European Union, he sees Hungary’s time in the bloc as limited, as it will eventually become necessary to prevent migration from multicultural Western Europe.

“This might not yet be a very important task for us, but it will be for our children, who will need to defend themselves not only from the South, but also from the West. The time will come when we have to somehow accept Christians coming to us from there and integrate them into our lives. This has happened before; and those whom we do not want to let in will have to be stopped at our western borders – Schengen or no Schengen,” he said, referring to the passport-free, effectively borderless zone which covers much of the European Union.

Orbán did add that this was “not the task of the moment” or even “our lifetime”, but he stressed that it was important “to prepare our children to be able to do this.”

He said that, in particular, it was important to heed the warnings of the Speaker of the Hungarian parliament, László Kövér, that the government should strive to ensure that, while improving the people’s economic lot, “that good times do not create weak men, and that those weak men do not bring hard times upon our people.”

Orbán has spoken before of taking in “true refugees” — the “Germans, Dutch, French and Italians, terrified politicians and journalists who here in Hungary want to find the Europe they have lost in their homelands” — from Western Europe during clashes with the EU establishment on mass migration and multiculturalism, arguing as long ago as 2017 that “the lords of globalist politics” who believe “the people are a danger to democracy” were trying to enforce their values as universal norms, regardless of public opinion on immigration.

