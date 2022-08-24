Transgenderism advocates who claim that there are more than two sexes may have “missed” basic classes in biology, a Nobel laureate has suggested.

The accomplished German scientist who won the 1995 Nobel prize in Physiology and Medicine for her study of early embryonic development, made the comments ahead of the country’s government pushing for legislation that will allow those over the age of 14 to change their legal gender without medical approval, a move that she slammed as “madness”.

In an interview conducted with feminist magazine Emma, Nüsslein-Volhard denounced any notion that there could be more than two sexes, as well as suggestions that it was possible for someone to change their gender or sex via surgery or legal routes.

“There are people who want to change their gender, but they can’t do it. You remain XY or XX,” the award-winning scientist told the publication.

The medical expert also denounced those looking to use hermaphrodites or other edge cases to justify gender ideology, with Nüsslein-Volhard emphasising that even in these cases, individuals show characteristics of one or both binary sexes.

“Intersexuality is caused by very rare deviations, for example in the chromosome set,” she said. “But intersex people also have the characteristics of both genders, they are not a third gender.”

Nüsslein-Volhard also attacked the practice of giving hormones to people looking to switch gender, with the Nobel laureate claiming that the administration of such drugs over long periods of time was — in her view — likely to result in negative side effects for the user.

The Nobel Laureate also took aim at Germany’s so-called “queer commissioner”, , who claimed that saying there are only two genders is unscientific and that the truth is that there are many genders.

“This is unscientific (sic)!” Nüsslein-Volhard reportedly exclaimed in response. “Perhaps Herr Lehmann missed the basic course in biology… all mammals have two sexes, and man is a mammal.”

Nevertheless, the Nobel prize winner’s criticisms are not likely to change the pro-transgenderism stance of the German government, which appears adamant that children as young as 14 will be able to change their legal gender without medical consultation.

While political bigwigs have denounced the current regime of requiring medical input to change gender as “degrading”, with one politician lambasting it as treating “those affected as if they are sick”, Nüsslein-Volhard suggested that the move could result in serious negative consequences.

“This is madness! At 14, many girls are unhappy in puberty,” she said. “I know that myself. I was also unhappy at 14 and preferred to be a boy. I wasn’t even allowed to wear pants or cut my hair back then.”

“But then you have to find a way to assert yourself. That’s what you advise girls to do and what you have to support them with,” she went on to say.

