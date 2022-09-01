An academic in Belgium has come under fire for an unearthed “research” paper in which he admits to being a paedophile and argues that society should be more tolerant of “minor-attracted persons” and that the LGBTQ+ community should accept peadophiles as a “sexual minority”.

An academic paper published earlier this year on the website Controversial Ideas by “Brecht Vaerwaeter” — a pseudonym apparently used to protect the author from criminal prosecution — argues that paedophilia should be classified as just another sexual orientation and that “minor-attracted persons” (MAPs) should be accepted by society.

He argues that “many men, as well as some women, are attracted almost exclusively to minors” and therefore they should have some support structures in society, pointing towards pro-paedophile societies of the past such as the North American Man-Boy Love Association (NAMBLA), Project Truth, and the Dutch-based Vereniging Martijn, each of which were granted membership to the International Lesbian and Gay Association until 1994.

In the paper, “The Pedophile as a Human Being: An Autoethnography for the Recognition of a Marginalized Sexual Orientation,” which was uncovered this week by the feminist site Reduxx and is presumed to not be a hoax, Vaerwaeter details his own history of being attracted to young boys and sexual experiences he has had with children, stating that he first came to the realisation of his attraction to young boys when he was 17-years-old.

“In the queue for the school canteen, my eyes drifted to the young kids who gathered in groups. During gym classes I enjoyed the smooth calves of the second-year boys,” he said.

Vaerwaeter goes on to detail his own history of paedophilia, including sharing a tent with a thirteen-year-old boy, whom he lusted after, writing: “I carefully crept a little closer. We were practically in a spooning position,” adding that he had a “prolonged” and “painful erection”.

“As I had hoped, it was not just about sleeping, since he was not averse to some wrestling and mutual tickling from time to time,” he wrote.

In another example, Vaerwaeter recounts spending the night with a 15-year-old: “He grabbed my hand and pressed it onto his face… Overcome with emotion I started stroking his face, and then he opened his mouth a bit and sucked my finger for a while.”

Expanding on his general attraction for young boys, he said that it was “clear that manually initiating a young, hormone-overflowing pubescent boy into the world of orgasm would certainly give me much greater satisfaction” than having “vaginal sex”.

Depictions of Child Sexual Abuse Up by 109 Per Cent in Germany https://t.co/CpujLSJs7J — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 30, 2022

Continuing his argument for societal acceptance, the academic called on the LGBTQ+ community to embrace paedophilia, claiming that they are a “particular sexual minority” whom are subjected to “the same problems of stigma, discrimination and social isolation as other members of the LGBT community, albeit to a greater degree.”

“If the community is to be inclusive, then it must live up to the meaning of the ‘+’ in its acronym,” he proclaimed, adding that “rejecting pedophilia as a sexual orientation is unethical and intellectually unfair.”

The Journal of Controversial Ideas in which the paper was published was established by Oxford Professeor Jeff McMahan and Princeton Professor Peter Singer in order to allow academics to publish “offensive, immoral, or dangerous” material for the sake of the free exchange of ideas, often under psyeudonyms like Vaerwaeter to avoid repercussions.

It comes after a similar academic controversy surrounding paedophilia, after the University of Manchester published a so-called “research” paper from PhD candidate Karl Andersson, in which he detailed his experiences masturbating to Japanese cartoon magazines depicting young boys in a sexual manner. Some of these drawn characters, in his own words were “very young boy characters [who] would greedily jump over the first cock that presented itself”

Despite possession of drawn child porn being a crime in Britain, Anderson said that he wished to examine “the age of the characters and the explicitness of the sex, as well as in the readers’ views on whether or how sexual desire for fictional boys is connected to sexual attraction to actual children.”

In August, Breitbart London revealed that the Greater Manchester Police has launched an investigation into the paper.

Exclusive: Academic Who Published Paper on Masturbating to Child Porn Under Police Investigationhttps://t.co/Mg53lDeTBe — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 12, 2022

