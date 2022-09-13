King Charles III flew from Scotland to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, part of his accession tour which will see him visit every one of the home nations in the days leading to the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Northern Irish nation commonly known as Ulster received its first visit from a King today as new UK monarch King Charles III visited the region as part of his tour of the country in the days before the late Queen’s funeral on Monday. The King flew into Belfast City Airport and travelled then to his Royal residence, Hillsborough castle.

Meeting crowds of the public outside the castle, the King met wellwishers and there were outbreaks of cheering from the crowd.

The United Kingdom is a group of four ‘home nations’ — England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland by population size, but also including overseas territories and dependencies — which were incorporated into a single state by acts of union in the 18th and 19th centuries. While no longer nation states in the sense of being recognised as countries internationally, the four home nations still exist as separate entities within the UK and have their own national traditions and laws, and three of them have their own parliaments and devolved governments.

King Charles III ascended the throne in Scotland: he was already in the country performing charity work from his residence at Dumfries House and was able to quickly travel to the Queen’s side when her health deteriorated. The King has subsequently travelled between Scotland and England to undertake constitutional duties ncluding meeting with the two houses of the UK Parliament, leaving only Wales and Northern Ireland to receive visits in this brief period between the Queen’s death and the Royal funeral.

So while Northern Ireland is a whole and equal part of the United Kingdom, King Charles III’s visit today marks his first duties as monarch outside of Great Britain — the largest of the British isles comprising of England, Scotland, and Wales — to the island of Ireland.

King Charles will visit Wales on Friday.

Because of post-Brexit issues surrounding the European Union’s treatment of Northern Ireland which has left political parties in the nation unable to agree on forming a power-sharing government there is no Northern Ireland leader for King Charles to meet, as he has already done in London and Edinburgh. Instead, he will meet leaders of political parties and the UK government’s representative in the nation Chris Heaton Harris for private audiences. The King will also meet faith leaders.

The Daily Telegraph reports there will also be a reception with the King at Hillsborough Castle, and a Church service of thanksgiving for the life of the late Queen.