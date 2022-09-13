‘Oh, Shut Up!’ – Attention-Seeking Leftist Hecklers Drowned Out by Patriots at King’s Proclamation

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity) Anti-Royalists hold up a placard in protest during a Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch on September 11, 2022 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. King Charles III ascended the throne of the …
Robert Perry/Getty Images
Jack Montgomery

Attention-seeking leftist hecklers were drowned out by patriots as King Charles III was proclaimed in Edinburgh ahead of a service of thanksgiving for his mother’s reign.

As part of a series of ritual secondary proclamations of the King’s accession throughout the United Kingdom, the Lord Lyon King of Arms, one of the Great Officers of Scotland, announced the new monarch from atop the Scottish capital’s ancient Mercat Cross, next to the High Kirk, St Giles’ Cathedral.

Lord Lyon King of Arms speaks during an Accession Proclamation Ceremony at the Mercat Cross, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch on September 11th, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III ascended the throne of the United Kingdom on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on 8th September 2022. (Photo by Wattie Cheung – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A vanishingly small number of of leftist agitators sought to ruin the occasion for everyone else and make it all about them by booing and holding up anti-monarchist signs, however.

A member of the public holding a placard reading “Republic” stands outside the St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on September 11th, 2022, ahead of the ceremony of the proclamation of Britain’s King Charles III. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The protesters were quickly shouted down by patriots not interested in hearing them broadcast their pedestrian opinions over the historic event they had come out to the Royal Mile to witness, and they were quickly drowned out with cried of “God save the King!” — and at least one exasperated “Oh, shut up!”

One protester holding up a sign reading ‘FUCK IMPERIALISM ABOLISH MONARCHY’ close by the veterans carrying colours was actually arrested, possibly because of its obscene nature at an event many had brought their children to, although Police Scotland has yet to offer specifics.

“A 22-year-old woman was arrested outside St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh on Sunday, 11 September, 2022 in connection with a breach of the peace,” they said in a statement.

An even more boorish protester attempted a similar trick on the Royal Mile on Monday, as the Queen’s coffin was being walked from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving by the King and her other children.

The protester decided to mar the sombre occasion by screaming abuse at Prince Andrew, but was soon bodily removed from the crowd by other members of the public.

