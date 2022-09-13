Attention-seeking leftist hecklers were drowned out by patriots as King Charles III was proclaimed in Edinburgh ahead of a service of thanksgiving for his mother’s reign.

As part of a series of ritual secondary proclamations of the King’s accession throughout the United Kingdom, the Lord Lyon King of Arms, one of the Great Officers of Scotland, announced the new monarch from atop the Scottish capital’s ancient Mercat Cross, next to the High Kirk, St Giles’ Cathedral.

A vanishingly small number of of leftist agitators sought to ruin the occasion for everyone else and make it all about them by booing and holding up anti-monarchist signs, however.

The protesters were quickly shouted down by patriots not interested in hearing them broadcast their pedestrian opinions over the historic event they had come out to the Royal Mile to witness, and they were quickly drowned out with cried of “God save the King!” — and at least one exasperated “Oh, shut up!”

One protester holding up a sign reading ‘FUCK IMPERIALISM ABOLISH MONARCHY’ close by the veterans carrying colours was actually arrested, possibly because of its obscene nature at an event many had brought their children to, although Police Scotland has yet to offer specifics.

“A 22-year-old woman was arrested outside St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh on Sunday, 11 September, 2022 in connection with a breach of the peace,” they said in a statement.

An even more boorish protester attempted a similar trick on the Royal Mile on Monday, as the Queen’s coffin was being walked from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving by the King and her other children.

The protester decided to mar the sombre occasion by screaming abuse at Prince Andrew, but was soon bodily removed from the crowd by other members of the public.

Heckler at Royal Mile Procession Drowned Out by Cheers for King, Bodily Removed From Crowd https://t.co/6em51PSUUT — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 13, 2022

