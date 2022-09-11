King Charles III is being proclaimed in cities across the United Kingdom, including the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, where the late Queen’s coffin is currently resting.

The King succeeded his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, immediately on the death of his predecessor, in accordance with British law, but a number of traditional rituals up to and including a formal coronation will be held in order to solidify the transfer of power.

The first of these was the confirmation of his kingship by the ancient Accession Council, which has roots in the Witan, or Witenagemot, which elevated new monarchs in Saxon England. This was followed by the so-called principal proclamation from St James’s Palace, and a secondary proclamation at outside the Royal Exchange in the City of London, on Saturday.

Further secondary proclamations are being held today, Sunday, in cities across the United Kingdom, with the Scottish capital of Edinburgh perhaps being the most important.

The Queen’s coffin arrived in Edinburgh, home to the ancestors of the late Queen and new King before the Union of the Crowns in 1603, when the King of Scots became King of England, on Sunday, after a procession through much of Scotland from her Balmoral estate in the Highlands.

The Queen will rest in the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Monday, before being transferred to the High Kirk, St Giles’ Cathedral, for a service of thanksgiving attended by the King, before moving on to London on Tuesday.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery