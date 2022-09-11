King Charles III is being proclaimed in cities across the United Kingdom, including the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, where the late Queen’s coffin is currently resting.
The King succeeded his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, immediately on the death of his predecessor, in accordance with British law, but a number of traditional rituals up to and including a formal coronation will be held in order to solidify the transfer of power.
The first of these was the confirmation of his kingship by the ancient Accession Council, which has roots in the Witan, or Witenagemot, which elevated new monarchs in Saxon England. This was followed by the so-called principal proclamation from St James’s Palace, and a secondary proclamation at outside the Royal Exchange in the City of London, on Saturday.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – SEPTEMBER 10: The Band of the Coldstream Guards perform during the proclamation ceremony for the new King Charles III at St James’s Palace in London, United Kingdom on September 10, 2022. (Photo by Tolga Ovali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A ceremonial procession makes its way to attend the Royal Proclamation at the Royal Exchange in the City of London as King Charles III is proclaimed King during the accession council on September 10th, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Further secondary proclamations are being held today, Sunday, in cities across the United Kingdom, with the Scottish capital of Edinburgh perhaps being the most important.
TOPSHOT – A general view of the proclamation of the new King, King Charles III, outside of St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on September 11, 2022. – The coffin carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
The Lord Lyon King of Arms, Joseph Morrow (C) attends the proclamation of the new King, King Charles III, from the Mercat Cross outside of St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on September 11, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
The Queen’s coffin arrived in Edinburgh, home to the ancestors of the late Queen and new King before the Union of the Crowns in 1603, when the King of Scots became King of England, on Sunday, after a procession through much of Scotland from her Balmoral estate in the Highlands.
Members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland march outside of St Giles’ Cathedral, as they attend the proclamation of the new King, King Charles III, in Edinburgh on September 11, 2022. – The coffin carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The Lord Lyon King of Arms, Joseph Morrow attends the proclamation of the new King, King Charles III, from the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle, in Edinburgh, on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Neil Hanna / AFP) (Photo by NEIL HANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
The Queen will rest in the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Monday, before being transferred to the High Kirk, St Giles’ Cathedral, for a service of thanksgiving attended by the King, before moving on to London on Tuesday.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.