A man accused of stabbing and critically injuring a policeman and a policewoman in London’s Leicester Square has been named as Mohammed Rahman.

“Mohammed Rahman, 24, (31.12.97) of Westbourne Park Road, W2 was charged on Saturday, 17 September, with attempted murder and Section 18 [Grievous Bodily Harm] with intent. The attempted murder charge relates to a male police constable, the GBH to a female police constable,” the Metropolitan Police confirmed in an official statement.

“He was also charged with assault (ABH) and two counts of threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article. These charges relate to three other police constables,” the force said, adding that the suspect was also “charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.”

Breitbart London asked the Metropolitan Police if they could confirm Rahman’s citizenship, but their press bureau refused to add anything to their existing statement.

Chairman Ken Marsh on BBC News today on our stabbed Police Officer colleagues: "I’m pleased to say that my colleagues are still with us. It was touch and go at the early stages because these were very severe injuries that they’ve sustained… their bravery was incredible." pic.twitter.com/aDWUzg5RfN — Metropolitan Police Federation (@MPFed) September 16, 2022

The wounded female officer has now been discharged from hospital, according to reports cited by the Metropolitan Police Federation, a union-like body for rank-and-file officers.

The male officer, who was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest, remains under medical supervision, however.

Rahman will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and as proceedings against him are now active and the United Kingdom lacks a Freedom of Speech Act the case is now subject to British reporting restrictions, which curtail commentary and speculation on his alleged actions.

