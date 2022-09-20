Bizarre: The youth wing of the ruling German Social Democrats (SPD) in Berlin has called on public broadcasters to show pornography in their media catalogues, arguing broadcasters should carry “anti-racist and feminist” pornography films.

The SPD youth wing, known as the Young Socialists or “Jusos”, argues that German public broadcasters such as ARD and ZDF should buy the rights to pornography films that fit with leftist sensibilities and show feminist and anti-racist messages, claiming that normal mainstream pornography often fulfils “sexist and racist stereotypes.”

The Jusos also criticise the fact that most mainstream pornography is directed at men and that, as a result, the perspective of women relating to pornography is neglected, the German tabloid Bild reports.

“Since free pornography is consumed primarily on the Internet, feminist porn must also be available free of charge, permanently and with low thresholds,” the Berlin branch of the Socialist youth said.

The bizarre proposal comes just months after teachers at a union conference in the United Kingdom argued that its member should be allowed to teach children about pornography, stating lessons would allow the children to understand and cope with pornography when they encountered it.

The union, like Jusos, also mentioned that pornography is also claimed that mainstream pornography is full of “racist” and “sexist” stereotypes.

“The majority of pornography projects a distorted view of sex and sexual relationships and it should be a matter of concern that mainstream sites regularly feature violent acts against women and girls, incest and racism,” the union’s Joint General Secretary Dr Mary Bousted said.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the issue, the Hungarian government recently moved to ban and prohibit the teaching of LGBT and gender content in schools, with Justice Minister Judit Varga telling Breitbart London in May, “We said ‘enough’ since we believe that there can be no sexual education without the consent of parents.”