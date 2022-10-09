The Canadian government has invested around $4 million to partner with a local government to buy back beachfront land and prevent a building development at Juno, the D-Day landing beach Canadian soldiers stormed in 1944.

Canadian Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay commented on Canada’s move to stop the controversial development, saying: “Working with the French government and the town, we were able to stop it, and I am so pleased the land [will] be preserved for years to come.”

“The story of Juno Beach and the Battle of Normandy, and the brave folks who fought there, represent a vitally important chapter in our history. This agreement will safeguard and preserve this portion of Juno Beach for future generations,” he said.

The site, which is next to the D-Day beach where 340 Canadian soldiers lost their lives on June 6th 1944 taking it from German forces, has been the scene of a two-year legal battle between a French property developer and the June Beach Centre, a Canadian museum next to where the apartment complex was proposed to be built, CBC reports.

PICS: Last D-Day Veterans Mark Operation Overlord Anniversary in Normandy https://t.co/DrkarsQu5A — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 6, 2022

Canada is working with the local government in Courseulles-Sur-Mer to both reimburse the property developer and pay for the land, although how much the French are contributing is currently unknown.

The Mayor of Courseulles-sur-Mer, Anne-Marie Philippeaux, commented: “By purchasing this land in the Juno sector, with the intent to make it available to Canadians, the elected officials of Courseulles-sur-Mer are continuing the commitment of the elected officials who, on Nov. 10, 2001, made land available to the Juno Beach Centre … in honour of all those who served in the Canadian military during the Second World War.”

Alex Fitzgerald-Black, executive director of the Juno Beach Centre, commented on the purchase of the land saying it was “really important to understand, especially in this part of France,” adding: “In Normandy, you know, our museum directors are descendants of people who were liberated by Canadians, and they understand that history and they understand how important it is.”

Earlier this year many of the last surviving veterans of the D-Day landings took part in the memorial event for their fallen comrades on June 6th and reflected on the current conflict in Ukraine.

“Ukraine is a very sad situation. I feel sorry for the people there and I don’t know why this war had to come, but I think the human beings like to, I think they like to fight. I don’t know,” 98-year-old U.S. D-Day veteran Charles Shay said.

“In 1944 I landed on these beaches and we thought we’d bring peace to the world. But it’s not possible,” he lamented.