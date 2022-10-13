France: Teacher Subjected to Death Threat Over Mohammed Cartoons

A teacher in a French high school was subjected to death threats after discussing freedom of expression and cartoons of the Islamic prophet Mohammed, leading to the arrest of a student and her uncle, in a case redolent of the death of Samuel Paty.

The teacher addressed his class in Éragny, in the Val-d’Oise department near Paris earlier this month on the subject of freedom of expression and cartoons of the prophet Mohammed which allegedly angered a 15-year-old female student in his class.

The teen later spoke to her uncle who arrived at the school in the late afternoon and verbally attacked the teacher, invoking teacher Samuel Paty who was beheaded in the street by a Chechen refugee in October of 2020 after showing cartoons of Mohammed to his class, Le Figaro reports.

The teacher later reported the thinly veiled death threat to police, who arrested the teen and her uncle and a judicial investigation was opened into the pair last Friday.

Since then the teen has been accused of apology for terrorism and her uncle has been indicted for death threats, according to the prosecutor of the Republic of Mulhouse, Edwige Roux-Morizot.

After Mr Party was beheaded by Chechen radical Islamic extremist Abdulakh Anzorov in October 2020, France saw a surge of cases of apology for terrorism in the weeks and months following the killing.

In November of that year, just weeks after the terrorist attack, the Paris prosecutor’s office claimed to have opened at least 70 investigations into people praising the killing of Paty.

Last year, during the one-year anniversary of Paty’s murder, schools across France held tributes to the murdered teacher and in one school in the department of Drôme, an 11-year-old took the opportunity to yell “Allahu Akbar” during the tribute. The student’s father later appeared at the school to defend his son’s actions and threatened to burn down the school before being arrested.

France: Nearly 400 Incidents Praising Terror Reported in Schools Last Month https://t.co/nOfZxHu8dB — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 6, 2020