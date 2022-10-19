The mother of a 12-year-old girl who was sexually abused by a 53-year-old who allegedly helped over 200 other men abuse the child, has been remanded into custody after a court refused to believe she was not involved.

An Athens court remanded the mother of a 12-year-old girl alleged to have been sexually abused by over 200 men this week after the mother was initially arrested in the case last Wednesday.

The woman has denied any involvement in the sexual exploitation of her daughter, who is alleged to have been pimped to at least 213 different men by 53-year-old Ilias Michos, who is accused of sexually exploiting the girl for money, the newspaper eKathimerini reports.

The court rejected the 37-year-old mother’s testimony, noting that she had received cash payments from men alleged to have sexually abused her daughter.

Ilias Michos, a shopkeeper who was identified by Greek police last week, stands accused of raping the 12-year-old and arranging for the 213 other men to abuse her between April and August of this year. Another suspect, 43-year-old Ioannis Sofianidis, has also been identified in the case.

The 53-year-old also faces charges of human trafficking and illegal weapons possession, which were also added last week.

Police claim that Michos photographed and filmed the 12-year-old being abused in his shop and posted the material online on pornography websites but was only identified after the family of the victim found photographs and messages on her phone allegedly sent by Michos.

