Mocking Liz Truss over her failed premiership on social media, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev congratulated a now-famous lettuce for outlasting the outgoing Tory leader’s time in office.

With confidence in the newly-minted Tory leadership barely ever getting off the ground, UK tabloid the Daily Star decided to set up a video live stream of a lettuce sitting on a table next to a picture of Truss, posing the question of which would end up being thrown out first: the vegetable or the Prime Minister.

The answer to the rather bizarre question came not long after 1:30pm on Thursday, with Liz Truss resigning after perhaps one of the most disastrous days politically for a Prime Minister since 1945, with the tabloid publication taking the opportunity to literally crown the lettuce as the victor.

Liz Truss’ failure and the vegetable’s subsequent victory has served as particularly potent ammunition for many enemies of both Truss and Britain, with Medvedev seemingly using the bizarre race to add insult to injury for the ousted Prime Minister.

“Bye, bye [Liz Truss], congrats to lettuce,” the former president, who now serves as the deputy chair of Russia’s security council, wrote on social media.

Medvedev was not the only foreign actor poking fun at Truss on Thursday, with the social media account for the German Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection posting the video “Can’t Truss It” by American Hip-Hop group Public Enemy in response to a BBC news bulletin announcing Liz Truss’ departure.

The post was quickly then deleted, with the Ministry later telling a writer for Breitbart Europe that the post was “not an official communication” from the body.

“We are currently trying to find out how the tweet originated,” the federal office wrote online, before thanking everyone who “pointed it out”.

