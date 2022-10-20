The social media account for the German Ministry for Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) mocked the resignation of United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss, posting, and then quickly deleting, a song by the U.S. rap group Public Enemy.

The official Twitter account for the Ministry, headed by Robert Habeck, a member of the German Green Party, replied to a BBC breaking news Tweet on the resignation of Prime Minister Truss, who is set to become Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister in history.

The German Ministry account simply posted a YouTube link to the music video for Can’t Truss It by the American rap group Public Enemy, which references the North Atlantic Slave Trade. While the Ministry quickly deleted the Tweet, an archive of the post remains.

The Tweet was met with confusion by many users of the social media platform, with one commenting “are you crazy?” while another addressed Minister Habeck questioning if an “intern taken control of the Twitter account?”

Breitbart News reached out to the Ministry’s Twitter account for comment, to which they replied that the “tweet on the resignation of Liz Truss was not an official communication from the BMWK.”

“We are currently trying to find out how the tweet originated, and thank everyone who pointed it out to us,” the ministry added.

While the German government rarely, if ever, ever makes comments mocking the leaders of allied nations, German media has a history of such actions, particularly during the presidency of Donald J. Trump.

In February 2017, the German magazine Der Spiegel mocked and slammed President Trump by depicting him as beheading the Statue of Liberty in a cartoon reminiscent of Islamic State execution videos.

Another German magazine, Stern, went even further in august of 2017 with a front cover that showed President Trump giving a Nazi-style salute while draped in an American flag. The caption on the cover, which stated “Sein Kampf” (His Struggle) was also seen as a reference to Adolf Hitler’s political book Mein Kampf (My Struggle).

However, in January of 2017, one German media personality went beyond mockery while appearing on a political panel television programme. Editor and publisher of the left-leaning German newspaper Die Zeit Josef Joffe stated that “murder in the Whitehouse” could be a way to end what he referred to as the “Trump catastrophe.”

