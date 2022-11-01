Banning Petrol Cars in the EU is a ‘Gift to China’ – Matteo Salvini

Populist firebrand Matteo Salvini has said that an EU decision to ban petrol and diesel cars is a “gift to China”.

Matteo Salvini, who is now Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister as well as its Minister for Infrastructure and Mobility, has described an EU plan to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2035 as being a “gift to China”.

Agreed last week, the plan represents one small part of the EU’s Green Agenda push, which has in part resulted in a massive energy crisis, as well as major farmers’ protests in the Netherlands.

According to a report by Reuters, the new agreement will make it impossible to sell combustion engine cars within the European Union from 2035, a move that Salvini says will greatly jeopardise native European industry for the benefit of less green-obsessed foreign powers.

“[F]actories and shops closed in Italy and Europe, workers and artisans without work and wages, and dependence on China for life,” he wrote on social media, describing the ban as both being a “mistake” as well as a “gift to China”.

The deputy PM went on to swear that his Lega party would fight the legislation at the European level, with the politician saying that they would “do everything to stop this madness”.

EXCLUSIVE: EU Energy Program Being Used to Push Brussels ‘Green Deal’ Climate Agenda – MEPshttps://t.co/wqqOa0ocRy — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 28, 2022

Salvini is far from the only politician to criticise the move to ban combustion engine cars, with others having come out to decry the green agenda move for the damage it will do to the EU’s economy.

One of these individuals, Alternative für Deutschland’s Dr. Sylvia Limmer MEP, attacked the move as being likely to further de-industrialize Europe, arguing that the main motivation for the push was to allow Brussels bigwigs look good in front of their green fanatic peers abroad.

“[The agreement] to ban modern combustion technology from 2035 will not only cause serious damage to the German car industry and Germany as a location and destroy hundreds of thousands of jobs, but will also lead to the car industry moving away across the EU [because] the ‘rest of the world’ is not affected by this green virus,” the EU parliamentarian said in a statement seen by Breitbart Europe.

“Now Frans Timmermanns can play Santa Claus at the COP27 in Egypt in November and come up with ‘results’ in climate policy – the declared goal of the socialist undertakers of our economy,” Limmer went on to say, arguing that the “‘rest of the world’ should be happy” that the bloc is effectively relinquishing its stake in combustion engine car manufacturing.

Experts Warn Energy Crisis Could Lead to ‘Permanent Deindustrialisation’ of Europehttps://t.co/tYVShZSxxb — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 16, 2022

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle