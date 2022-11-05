‘Beast of Bataclan’ Jihadist Terrorist ‘Married’ In Prison

Salah Abdeslam the only surviving member of the terrorist cell that carried out the 2015 Bataclan massacre in Paris and has been sentenced to life in prison was married this week by telephone.

The radical Islamic extremist, who is currently serving a life sentence in France at the Fleury-Mérogis prison, was married this week in what was described as a religious rather than civil marriage that took place over the phone.

The woman involved in the religious marriage is said to have been chosen by the father of Abdeslam and has never met the convicted terrorist, the newspaper Le Parisien reports.

The identity of the woman is unknown but the newspaper has confirmed that a previous fiancée of Abdeslam named Yasmina is not the woman in question.

While in prison, Abdeslam is said to have had a number of female “admirers,” mostly young women who have become radicalised. Two allegedly made attempts to marry the terrorist but backed out before any wedding could take place after the media learned of the proposals.

Earlier this year, the nine-month trial for the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks ended with Abdeslam being found guilty of murder and attempted murder in relation to a terrorist enterprise and being sentenced to life in prison for his role in the attacks that killed 130 people.

Following the verdict, Abdeslam gave up the right to appeal the sentence but his lawyers, Olivia Ronen and Martin Vettes, released a statement saying: “This does not mean that he adheres to the verdict and the life sentence without parole which results from it. It means he has resigned himself to it.”

During the trial, Abdeslam made headlines when he suggested to terrorists and other jihadists were “true Muslims” and told the survivors and the families of the victims that the attack itself was “nothing personal.”

