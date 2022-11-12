In a resolution adopted this week, the European Union has condemned structural and institutional racism along with denouncing the demographic theory of a “Great Replacement”.

The resolution calls for a ” robust and multifaceted approach” to combat racism in the European Union and claims that members of the “extreme right” have pushed conspiracy theories such as the “Great Replacement” theory of demographic change.

The “anti-racism” resolution was passed by a vote of 442 voted in favour with 114 against and 42 abstentions, and states the EU is concerned that the “Great Replacement” is being pushed into media discourse and mainstreamed, claiming the theory “a threat to the Union’s fundamental and shared values.”

The theory of the Great Replacement was coined by French writer Renaud Camus to describe the shift in demographics caused by mass migration, and asserts that those behind policies of mass migration view people as interchangeable units rather than human beings.

Half of French Believe in Demographic Shift ‘Great Replacement’ Theoryhttps://t.co/pQQRRPkBIe — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 28, 2021

Mr Camus spoke to Breitbart London in 2018, saying that world elites or Davocracy — after Davos, Switzerland where the World Economic Forum (WEF) gathers — support “the change of people and civilisation for the sake of the industry of man, the economic system which produces the Undifferentiated Human Matter, the human Nutella, spreadable at will.”

In France, where the Great Replacement theory originated, Camus’s view has become increasingly popular with the French public in recent years. In 2019, for example, a poll suggested that a quarter of the French believed in the Great Replacement, and another poll released in November of last year suggested that half of the French subscribed to the theory.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, though he is very much in the minority among EU leaders, also believes Western governments are “experimenting with the programme of great replacement”.

Orban: West Engaged in ‘Suicide’ Experimenting with ‘Great Replacement’https://t.co/GTWlqgFaAO — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 19, 2022

The EU resolution against the Great Replacement also calls for more to be done to tackle other issues, such as female genital mutilation (FGM) and honour violence, which have been a particular problem in countries like Belgium, where a report from earlier this year claimed that as many as 35,000 girls were at risk of FGM or were victims of it.

In order to tackle some of the issues raised in the resolution, the European Parliament called for racist “hate crimes” to be criminalised at an EU level rather than the national level.

One in Six People in England and Wales were Born in Foreign Countries: Censushttps://t.co/zrZoKd12j3 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 2, 2022