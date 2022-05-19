Orban: West Engaged in ‘Suicide’ Experimenting with ‘Great Replacement’

During his speech opening parliament, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán slammed the west for engaging in mass migration policies, claiming western countries were experimenting with a “great replacement.”

Prime Minister Orbán was sworn in as Hungarian government leader for the fifth time this week and spoke out about various topics in his speech to the parliament, including commenting on the mass migration policies of Western Europe.

According to Orbán, the West is engaging in a “suicidal wave” and stated that western countries were “experimenting with the programme of great replacement,” referring to the theory of population exchange and demographic shifts coined by French writer Renaud Camus, newspaper Le Figaro reports.

According to Orbán, the programme of replacement “wants to replace endangered Christian children with migrants from other civilizations,” and stated he saw gender ideology in the same manner, referring to it as “madness.”

“Brussels is abusing its powers every single day and trying to force bad and foreign things upon us,” Orbán said and added, “But we’re not going to give up our border protection.”

“We won’t allow migrants in, and we’ll protect our families, and we won’t allow gender activists into our schools,” he said.

Orbán has been a critic of mass migration in western Europe for years, going as far as stating in 2018 that mass migration was a threat to women’s rights.

Last year, Orbán claimed that the migration agenda was part of a larger plan to create a “new proletariat” saying, “The West… just does not want to maintain itself. Let’s not beat around the bush: certain civilisations are able to reproduce; the Western civilisation is not able to reproduce — so much so that they are unable to decide whether this is a problem at all.”

“And there are others who sense the problem of declining demographics and they want migration. They believe alien peoples from distant lands should be moved in and that will stop the demographic decline. But mass migration… the millions of people who have been lured here, are basically a global plan of moving in the new proletariat,” he said.

The theory of the “Great Replacement” or Grand Remplacement in French, has been gaining traction in France in recent years and was often invoked by former presidential candidate Eric Zemmour during the first round of the presidential race this year.

A poll from November of last year revealed that half of the French public believes in the Great Replacement, the theory that mass migration and demographic changes are being orchestrated by elites who view human beings as replaceable units in what Camus describes as “undifferentiated human matter.”

“The change of people and civilisation for the sake of the industry of man, the economic system which produces the Undifferentiated Human Matter, the human Nutella, spreadable at will,” Camus told Breitbart London in November of 2018.

