UK: Police Investigating Teacher for Saying 9/11 Terrorists were Muslims

A teacher has been referred to the police for referring to the fact that the September 11th terrorists were Muslims.

The teacher’s remarks, couched in woke terms, were made in an attempt to dress down Muslim pupils who had heckled Khakan Qureshi, a speaker who had been invited to the school to talk about his experience being Muslim and gay.

Qureshi said that “hard-core” pupils at Wood Green Academy in Wednesbury in the West Midlands “kept on saying that you cannot be gay and Muslim, because that contradicts the Qur’an,” and later received death threats, according to the Mail.

A teacher at the school, where approximately half of the pupils are Muslim due to the rapid demographic change in the West Midlands, attempted to take them to task over Qureshi’s treatment — but has only ended up being targeted himself.

“We live in a diverse and tolerant country. We are tolerant of different religions. Twenty-one years ago a group of Muslims smashed aeroplanes into buildings to kill thousands of people. At that stage people stood up and said, ‘No, we must not condemn Muslims for what a few have done,'” he argued as he admonished pupils for Qureshi ‘s hostile reception.

“[W]e are a tolerant society, and that means we may not like some things that you say but you do have the right to say them,” he insisted.

Ironically, given the teacher was arguing all Muslims should not be blamed for the radical Islamic terrorist attacks on September 11th, he has been subject to a complaint signed by “hundreds of pupils and parents” attacking him for linking Muslims to the attack at all, according to the Mail.

“Why did he use the word Muslims as opposed to terrorists? He has linked terrorism directly to Muslims and Islam,” the complaint railed — as if the September 11th terrorists were not in fact Islamic extremists.

“His tone is extremely aggressive and I struggle to understand how this is considered appropriate behaviour,” it went on.

Surreptitious video of the teacher’s comments, taken and circulated by pupils, have even resulted in law enforcement getting involved.

Rather than dismiss the incident as obviously not a criminal matter, West Midlands Police, notorious for repeatedly failing the victims of mostly Muslim grooming gangs, has said it is “working with the school and looking into the content of the videos.”

They are also investigating the abuse and threats towards Qureshi.

